DES MOINES, Iowa — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Des Moines this Friday.

She is hosting a moderated conversation about the Biden Administration’s commitment to protect reproductive freedom and will discuss the state’s recent restrictions on abortion. The panel will include healthcare providers, patients, and advocates.

In a July 11th special session, the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature passed a bill that banned abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That’s around 6 weeks of pregnancy. Gov. Reynolds signed the legislation later that week and the law took immediate effect.

The law was challenged by the ACLU of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States, and the Emma Goldman Clinic. They asked that it be put on hold while the courts determine whether it violates the state’s constitution.

On July 17th a judge granted the injunction, pushing pause on the law.

Gov. Reynolds filed to appeal the injunction on July 21 and on Tuesday the Iowa Supreme Court said her appeal can proceed. She also asked the court to override the lower court’s injunction so the new law could be reinstated.

While the new law is on hold, abortion in Iowa is legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.