Voters Approve Bond Referendums for Multiple Metro School Districts

IOWA — Voters in multiple metro school districts cast their ballots Tuesday on bond referendums to support expansion and renovation within their school system.

In Waukee, voters have signed off on $205 million in school construction projects. The money will be used to build two new middle schools, an elementary school, and a new swimming pool and passed with 88% approval.

It was a closer vote in the Southeast Polk School District, where 69% of voters approved a $92 million referendum. The money will be used to build a new middle school, elementary school, and a new sports stadium.

Voters in the Saydel School District passed a $22.9 million bond with 63% approval. The bond will provide funds for renovations and improvements at Cornell Elementary School, Woodside Middle School, and Saydel High School buildings.

In the Bondurant-Farrar Community School District, voters approved a $23 million bond referendum. It will pay for the construction of a 7/8 grade school building.