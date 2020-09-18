Voter Registration Events Across Iowa for National Black Voter Day

IOWA — Friday is National Black Voter Day. In recognition, the Iowa Democratic Party is hosting several voter registration events across the state. Two are in Central Iowa. The details of each event are below:

Fort Dodge: 5 to 7 p.m. at H.C. Meriwether Park, located at 10th Ave. SW. You can RSVP here. Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic candidate running against Joni Ernst for the Senate seat, is expected to attend at 7:30 p.m.

Des Moines: 6 to 8 p.m. at Evelyn K. Davis Park, located at 1400 Forest Ave. You can RSVP here. Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic candidate running against Joni Ernst for the Senate seat, is expected to attend at 5:15 p.m.

Cedar Rapids: 1 to 3 p.m. at The African American Museum of Iowa, located at 55 12th Ave. SE. You can RSVP here.

Iowa City: 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Dream City Center, located at 611 Southgate Ave. You can RSVP here.

Muscatine: 4 to 7 p.m. at The Salvation Army of Muscatine County, located at 1000 Oregon St. You can RSVP here.

Davenport: 6 to 8 p.m. at Centennial Park, located at 315 S. Marquette St. You can RSVP here.

Waterloo: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The African American Cultural Center, located at 1320 E. 4th St. You can RSVP here.

Council Bluffs: 4 to 6 p.m. at Mount Zion Refuge Church, located at 3031 7th Ave. You can RSVP here.

Sioux City: 5 to 8 p.m. at New Life Church of God & Christ, located at 2929 W. 4th St. You can RSVP here.