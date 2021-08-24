Von Maur to leave West Valley Mall, open at Jordan Creek Town Center in fall 2022

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Valley West Mall in West Des Moines is losing another store.

On Tuesday, the Des Moines Register reported that Von Maur is relocating to Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines. Jordan Creek said that Von Maur will open in fall 2022.

Valley West Mall also lost Younkers in 2018. Currently, the mall just has one anchor store left, JCPenney.

“It’s probably going to hurt the mall and the traffic at the mall,” said shopper Matt Mahoney.

Shopper Diane Hammond is not happy to see the retailer move. “It’d be nice if they were here. More things were staying here in this mall, so it’s sad to see them close.”

Although some shoppers are sad to see Von Maur relocate to Jordan Creek, others look forward to it moving to another area.

“It’s very easy to get to Jordan Creek. It is like 45 minutes from my door, so I’m kind of excited that Von Maur is going over there,” said Terri Gotta.

In a statement, Jordan Creek said it is happy to welcome Von Maur to the location.

“We are very excited to welcome Von Maur to the Jordan Creek Town Center retailer lineup. Their quality of business and service fit in perfectly with our center and shoppers,” Jordan Creek said.