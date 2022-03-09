WINTERSET, IOWA – Tornado cleanup resumed on Tuesday following Monday’s snowfall.

According to Madison County Emergency Management Agency, about 200 people volunteered for the day.

“This is a volunteer effort across the board. You have people from all over the country come in, drove two days straight to get here, and it’s all free, and that’s great its all-volunteer, so people who really want to help out,” said Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala.

Volunteers met at the Madison County Fairgrounds, where they received safety instructions before heading out to clean up.

Volunteers cleaned up debris at the South Central Iowa Landfill, PepperHarrow Farm, and private properties.

Each day the Madison County Management agency will evaluate the weather conditions. They will update volunteers on its Twitter page.

The county has also opened a hotline to support survivors of the tornado. The home cleanup phone number is 641-316-0877.