MADISON COUNTY, Iowa – After a drop off in numbers, Madison County Emergency Management is asking for volunteers to help remove debris left behind by an EF4 tornado on March 5th.

Fifty homes were destroyed or damaged in the storm, the worst along Carver Road. Mounds of debris still remain more than two weeks later. Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala says they need volunteers with heavy machinery and equipment to move the debris from people’s property.

“We have a big push for this weekend to get some more of that off there and it’s really good for our homeowners as well. So people that have lost their homes, to kind of get that stuff out there, to kind of start start all over again,” says Ayala.

Ayala also welcomes volunteers from businesses to come down and work as a team building exercise.

If you would like to volunteer, call 712-283-2304. The big need is for Saturday, March 26th. But volunteers are needed daily.