DES MOINES, Iowa — Catch Des Moines says it could use more volunteers as the AAU Junior Olympics moves full speed ahead in the metro.

More than 14,000 athletes and coaches are taking part in the games, which run through Saturday. Athletes are competing in 11 sporting events at venues across the metro including Drake Stadium and the Recplex.

Catch Des Moines says it could use more volunteers this week at the Track and Field, Taekwondo, Fencing, and Jump Rope competitions. Volunteers are also needed for crowd control and cleanup.

You can pick your assignment and time at CatchDesMoines.com.

The event is expected to generate $44 million for the metro.