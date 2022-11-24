DES MOINES, Iowa — Volunteers are working hard Thursday morning at Chuck’s Restaurant preparing the annual Parks Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Bob Iversen, the dinner’s chef, said he’s been cooking for weeks ahead of Thanksgiving. In total, volunteers will cook about 1,600 pounds of turkey and serve about 3,500 meals.

All meals are free. Iversen said a majority of meals are dropped off but people can pick them up at Chuck’s. The restaurant is also hosting a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone can attend.