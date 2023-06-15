DES MOINES, Iowa — The parking lot at Federal Home Loan Bank in Des Moines was buzzing with construction Wednesday as employees spent the day building both interior and exterior walls for Habitat for Humanity.

The walls will be stored in Ankeny until they’re needed for upcoming affordable housing projects.

Nearly 60 workers pitched in to help the community but say the real joy will come in a few months.

“One of the most special parts for an employee at the bank, when they participate in a Habitat build, is getting to meet that family. So, once we’re done with our Habitat build maybe in a year we’ll go out and we’ll meet that family that is moving into that house, and it’s sweat equity from us and sweat equity from that family too,” said Jess Guess with Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines.

Over the past 40 years, Habitat for Humanity has helped place 1,300 metro families into homes.