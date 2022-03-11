WINTERSET, Iowa — A couple operating an Indianola clothing store decided to come to nearby Winterset to help victims of the tornado. Amanda Binder of BnB Family Boutique loaded up around $15,000 worth of clothes and accessories to bring in their mobile business trailer to offer free clothes to victims here.

“Then Sunday morning we’re sitting or watching the news and seeing pictures of people with clothing in the trees,” said Amanda. “I knew we had this mobile boutique so I wanted to throw some clothes in and come over here and do whatever we could to help everybody out.”

The mobile boutique was parked outside the New Bridge Church where the emergency shelter is located.

“So we got everything sorted out kind of sizing in the trailer,” said Amanda. “Everybody’s in a certain kind of shock so being able to know what size they need and kind of help them shop.”

“I went in and now just to see what they had, I found this in a really warm cozy top, and another pretty top that had long sleeves, it’s warm,” said Betty Hope, who had her house demolished by the tornado. “I’m not somebody asks for help you know I know I would rather help other people.”

Hope said she has had many people ask her if she needs help. She just wishes people would be more specific. She remembered some help she got after a recent family tragedy.

“She said ‘I have a, I have a relative that cleans driveways, and I will pay for him for the winter to, to clean and remove snow from your driveway,'” said Hope. “I hadn’t even thought of that need, but it was such a blessing.”

The shelter also got a batch of letters from third graders to encourage the community.

“Dear Winterset Community, my East Sac third grade class learned about the horrific tornado that swept your community, during our morning meeting they prepared letters and pictures to bring a cheer to you all, I hope these letters bring you happiness.”

The letters included notes and drawings of tornadoes by the students.