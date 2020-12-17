Volunteers Drop Off 3,000 Wishlist Gifts for Kids at Orchard Place

DES MOINES, Iowa — Orchard Place, which provides mental health services for children in need, was a little worried about its annual holiday drive during the COVID-19 pandemic but saw a pleasant surprise Wednesday.

This year the organization had close to 1,000 requests from children who needed assistance from a gift sponsor. Each child made a list of one need and two wants on their wishlist and every single one of them was able to get sponsored. That means 3,000 gifts for children in need.

Wednesday, volunteers dropped off trunk-loads of gifts for kids they sponsored.

“It really does speak to the Christmas cheer because we get to become elves. Show up and be a liaison for Santa and see the smiles … that’s why we do the work we do to see that they are healthy and happy and have everything they need. It’s really our call to service,” said Liberty Morrow, Office Manager at Orchard Place.



Staff members say they are in awe of the community support this year. They don’t need any more gifts but there are other ways you can support the cause throughout the year – learn more at orchardplace.org.