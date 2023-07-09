DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s First-in-the-Nation caucuses are around six months away and presidential candidates are making their case for the Oval Office to Iowa voters.

An American entrepreneur and businessman from Ohio: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy joined Today in Iowa Sunday to discuss state and national issues. From what Iowa voters are telling him their biggest concerns are, to ending the war in Ukraine: watch the full interview above.

Mr. Ramaswamy is in Ottumwa on Monday, July 10 for a reception with Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann.