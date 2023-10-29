DES MOINES, Iowa — Just over two months away from the First-in-the-Nation Iowa Republican caucuses, and candidates are picking up their trips to Iowa.

Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was just in Iowa last weekend and he is back again, hosting a free speech and drink event at Juniper Moon in Des Moines on Saturday night.

Ramaswamy spoke for about a half an hour before taking questions from the crowd of Iowa caucus-goes. One Iowan asked Ramaswamy about what he would do, if elected, about the crisis at the U.S. southern border.

“Increase or lower the probability of success of crossing the border, aquatic barriers, put our own military on our own southern border. Don’t use it to protect somebody else’s military half way around the world, use it to protect our own border right here in the United States of America,” said Ramaswamy, (R). “That solves the border crisis. And then end birthright citizenship for the kids of illegal migrants, that was never intended to apply to them. And stop funding sanctuary cities with our taxpayer money.”

According to RealClearPolitics, Ramaswamy is currently sitting in fourth in the polling. Behind the heavy favorite, former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

Ramaswamy is holding another event at Wellman’s Pub and Rooftop in West Des Moines on Sunday at 6 p.m.