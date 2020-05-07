Virtual Session Helps People Develop Plan of Self Care

DES MOINES, Iowa –Self-care is needed now more than ever. The LEAP Program through the Downtown Chamber is holding a virtual workshop to help people learn how to develop a plan of self-care.

Executive Director of Please Pass the Love Jen Ulie-Wells will host the session. “Life is tough on a good day. So, when you mix in COVID, and people are trying to social distance and you see financial impacts. Families are stressed. We have parents who are trying to work from home and home school their kids all at the same time. People are really stressed out, and so it’s really critical that we recognize and learn the impact to our brains when we get stressed out, and what are we going to do about it,” she said.

The virtual session will be held Friday, May 8 at 12:00 p.m. You can find more details and register here: https://desmoinesdowntowniacoc.wliinc25.com//events/May-LEAP-Workshop-Format-TBD–478/details.