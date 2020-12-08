‘Virtual Campus’ Sees Higher Enrollment During Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – An online, accredited high school in the Metro is seeing a lot more growth during the pandemic.

Des Moines Public Schools Virtual Campus started a couple of years ago, to provide a different outlet for students to get their high school diploma.

It went from serving about 400 students a year, to serving nearly 4,000 students during the pandemic. Director Jon Mendoza said that number makes it the biggest high school in the state.

“Our participation rates have gone up now that we gave students and families this choice,” Mendoza said. “When we all started fully virtual like last year, it was really hard to get some students participating. But now that we give them that voice and choice of choosing a virtual modality, our participation rates have gone up.”

Mendoza said 40-percent of the students in the DMPS district chose to have the full online experience with Virtual Campus. More students mean they needed more teachers. Mendoza said they shifted about 160 staff members to work for the online platform.

Even though Virtual Campus is under the Des Moines Public Schools umbrella, anyone in the state of Iowa can open enroll. Mendoza sees that as an opportunity for even more growth.

“Now that families and students have experienced this modality and know that it’s out there and know that we have already been accredited and approved by the state to offer something like this, I think it really gets this type of schooling out there for everybody to see,” Mendoza said. “So I do see us growing exponentially throughout the state, just because of this entire pandemic.”

Virtual Campus does not have to apply for waivers from the state, but the Des Moines Public School district does. That’s why Mendoza said the virtual campus option gives students and families consistency during these unprecedented times.

“The benefit of just choosing that you want to be 100-percent virtual the entire time is that you don’t balance in different modalities,” Mendoza explains. “You don’t go from hybrid, then a waiver is submitted then you go back to virtual, and then you go back to hybrid and then go back to virtual. These students just stay strictly virtual the entire time. So if families and students are with Virtual Campus, then the waiver process doesn’t matter because we’re already an online school.”

If your student attends a Des Moines Public School, you can fill out an application to transfer to Virtual Campus.

If you’re interested in learning more, click here.