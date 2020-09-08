Virtual Baby Shower Caters to Polk County Mothers

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bringing a baby into the world during a pandemic can be stressful but the pregnancy advocacy group Count the Kicks is helping to take off some of the pressure.

On Wednesday, Count the Kicks is hosting a virtual baby shower for expectant mothers who live in Polk County. Organizers anticipate 100 mothers will join in.

“Women in Polk County can come and learn about Count the Kicks, car seat safety and they can learn about all types of things. It’s an educational baby shower all about getting mom ready for that experience of welcoming a newborn baby into their life,” says Emily Price the executive director of Healthy Birth Day.

New moms will all have a chance to win prizes but more importantly, the group says its a chance for women to become better educated on the birth experience during these uncertain times.

“You can still interact and see fellow moms who are going through the same exact thing you are going through. It’s also an opportunity to learn what it’s like to give birth during COVID-19 and the measures that are being taken to keep them and their baby safe. We are excited although not as planned we are excited that we can bring women together the best we can and what a miracle and joy it is to bring a baby into the world safely.”

The virtual shower takes place at noon and 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday via Zoom. Click here to register.