Viral Video Shows Arrest of Protestors in Des Moines Apartment Building

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers are facing criticism for a video some say shows officers acting violently during an arrest in an elevator.

The video, posted to John Leonetti’s Facebook page, has been shared widely on social media. It shows a chaotic scene of an arrest inside an apartment complex elevator, following protests on Tuesday night.

The full video contains obscene language so we’ve decided not air the audio on WHO 13, but you can view the original video here.

In the video you can hear the suspects telling police that they live in the building, one woman tells officers she has a baby.

Des Moines police say there was no baby present during the arrest. They admit the video doesn’t make officers look good, but say there is more to the story.

“Basically what happened was the officers observed some behavior out in the middle of East 14th and Grand, out in the street, basically taking a little more time than they needed and being a little louder than they needed as they left the protests last night,” says Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

He says, “Simply because we see a crime committed in one location doesn’t mean we can’t take you into custody when we find you at another location.”

More than a hundred protestors have been arrested since the demonstrations started Friday night. Police say many have since been bailed out of jail, often with money raised by activists.