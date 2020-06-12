Vintage and Made Fair Goes Virtual This Year

ADEL, Iowa– Vintage and Made Fair is yet another in-person event to be canceled this summer, but this year it is going virtual.

Operators of the event made the decision to go virtual at the end of March allowing enough time to prepare with over 75 vendors.

Owner, Tricia Hall said it was an easy transition to go virtual, given that most vendors involved already had online stores.

However, indie crafts aren’t the only part that attributes to the Vintage and Made Fair experience.

Hall said there will also be live performances on the site from musicians who were set to take the stage at the original event this weekend.

“We are transferring our live music online. Musicians have also been affected through COVID, they weren’t able to perform live at many events or bars. And so they will be performing live each day, and allows the customers to give them a little tip or donate,” Hall said. “We’re just a little community we want to support everybody that usually is involved.”

At 4:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, mobile bar Bev the Barbarian will host a virtual cocktail time where attendees can learn new recipes.

Hall said they know how important that in-person contact is for the Vintage and Made Fair but they’ll still provide a way for consumers to connect with vendors.

“It’s not the same but it’s the next best thing,” Hall said.

Vintage and Made Fair will go from June 12th -June 15th. For more information visit the Vintage and Made Fair site.