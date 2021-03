WASHINGTON – JULY 21: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks during a news conference at the Agriculture Department July 21, 2010 in Washington, DC. Vilsack personally apologized to Shirley Sherrod, an Agriculture Department employee who was forced to resign because of a controversial video showing her giving remarks at a NAACP function that were deemed at the time racially discriminatory. He then offered her a “unique” position to work on civil rights issues at the USDA. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Biden Administration’s “Help is Here” tour reaches Iowa Monday.

Agriculture Secretary and former governor Tom Vilsack will join Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff for an event in Des Moines.

It’s a promotional effort by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to amplify the recently passed stimulus package.

The exact time and location of the event have not yet been made public.