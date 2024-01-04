PERRY, Iowa — In the wake of the school shooting at Perry High School Thursday morning, the community is coming together to provide solace and support.

The Perry Public Library is providing counseling Thursday until 3:00 p.m. as well as from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The library is located at 1101 Willis Avenue.

Several prayer vigils have also been scheduled:

2:00 p.m. All three locations of Perry Lutheran Homes

6:00 p.m. – New Day Assembly of God, 2313 1st Avenue

7:00 p.m. – Crossroads Church, 2810 1st Avenue