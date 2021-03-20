Vigil in Des Moines Mourns Victims of Anti-Asian Violence

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rallies, vigils and protests took place across the United States on Saturday in support of the country’s Asian American communities and to mourn the victims of the deadly shootings at three Atlanta-area spas.

In Des Moines, dozens attended a vigil at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park for the eight victims of the shootings on Tuesday. Organizers called attention to the discrimination Asian Americans face in Iowa and across the country. A moment of silence was held, and they read off the names of the victims.

“Identity is what we all are at our very being, so that’s why it’s so important to get the victims’ names correctly,” said Amy Bettle, who spoke at the vigil.

Asian Americans spoke about their experiences growing up in Iowa and their feelings about a surge of hate crimes against Asian Americans. Across the country, hate crimes against Asian Americans reportedly increased by nearly 150% in 2020.

“I don’t see it getting better anytime soon. If anything, it’s going to get worse,” said organizer Viet Tran.

While people came to pay tribute to the victims in Atlanta, others came to learn more about the Asian community here in Iowa.

“What I’ve learned is that these victims should be honored,” said Jasmine Johnson, who attended the vigil. “They should have an opportunity to be remembered.”

The dozens in attendance showed their support for the Asian community, but Bettle said there is still a lot of work to be done.

“Iowa is rapidly changing. I’ve lived here my entire life, but sometimes I fear that it hasn’t changed enough, and I know that it hasn’t changed enough. It needs to change more,” said Bettle.