Views of the Beaver Full Moon partial lunar eclipse from Iowa

A few Iowans set their alarms for early this morning to see the maximum of the partial lunar eclipse over Iowa. Here is a collection of their pictures.
Friday’s partial lunar eclipse is the longest since since Feb 16, 1356 (665 years, 9 months, 2 days) and until Jun 10, 2579 (557 years, 6 months, 21 days). Worth noting that Friday’s partial eclipse is
- 1.2 minutes longer than the partial portion of the total lunar eclipse on Nov 8, 2022 (total is 84.9 minutes)
- 11.4 minutes shorter than the partial portion of the total lunar eclipse on May 16, 2022 (total is 85 minutes)
Friday’s 208.4 minute long partial duration is shared by 6 eclipses in 1436, 2101 (twice), 2159, 2771, & 2933.
For more information on lunar eclipse info, visit NASA’s Eclipse website here.