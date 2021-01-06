Video Warehouse Going Out of Business

DES MOINES, Iowa — When the Video Warehouse opened in 1986, it was successful right from the beginning. Rewinding to the first years of renting video cassettes, they saw lines of people for rentals, especially on Friday nights after work.

Fast Forward to 2020, the Pandemic hit, and the store saw business plummet, people were staying home.

“It probably it came on kind of gradually, we kind of were probably early on thinking OK how bad it’s going to get and got to the point where we had no choice but to close for a period of time back in the spring,” said John Fridley, General Manger of the Video Warehouse. “By the time that we were able to re-open that had done some damage already.”

To compound the problem, more people discovered video streaming from the comfort of their home.

“The streaming had a big affect though after when we reopened,” said Fridley. “Back in May after the period of time we were closed, the streaming had taken it’s toll because we did lose customers to the streaming.”

To compound the problem, Hollywood was not releasing any big movies to theaters, which then after four or five months would come to Video Warehouse.

“It’s a real bummer when I heard about it on the news,” said Steve Watson, of Des Moines. “I’ve had a membership here for 30 years here probably one of the best varieties of movies you could find anywhere they had almost anything you could think of.”

“How many movies I’ve seen? I don’t know hundreds and hundreds probably,” said Gary Klinker, of Des Moines, “I’ll probably have to go to the library.”

Video Warehouse will close at some point in the next few weeks. The last video rental can be taken out on Sunday the 10th. Videos and furnishings will be on sale before the business is closed.