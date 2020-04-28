 

Victims of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Collins Identified

COLLINS, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff’s Office has identified the three people who were found dead in a mobile home in Collins last week.

Officials say they were called to the 700 block of 1st Ave. on April 21st to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived, they discovered the bodies of 62-year-old Connie Dilliner, 41-year-old Elizabeth Ennenga, and 20-year-old Trevor Brommel.

All three lived in the home.

There weren’t any signs of foul play and authorities believe they died from asphyxiation from carbon monoxide.

