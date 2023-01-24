DES MOINES, IOWA — The names of the two teenagers killed in a shooting at an education center in Des Moines are now being made public. Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16, were gunned down inside Starts Right Here just before 1:00 pm on Monday. The center offers alternative education to at-risk teens in Des Moines. Police say the shooting was gang-related.

Preston Walls, 18, is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, Criminal Gang Participation and Attempted Murder. Walls also shot Will Keeps – the founder of Starts Right Here – at the center. Keeps remains hospitalized in serious condition. Two other teens who reportedly drove Walls from the scene were released without charges.