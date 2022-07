BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa — The names of the two victims who died after their minivan collided with a train were released by the Iowa State Patrol Thursday night.

Joel Sult, 70, and Rosemary Sult, 68, passed away at the scene of the crash.

According to the crash report, emergency crews responded to a report of a minivan that crashed into a train car at approximately 9:29 p.m. around Packard Ave. and Pioneer Place on Wednesday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said this crash is still under investigation.