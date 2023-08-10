DES MOINES, Iowa — Law enforcement has released the name of the victim who died in a crash near the Birdland Pool on Wednesday night.

According to Des Moines Police, two vehicles collided at around 10:39 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Holcomb Avenue. When first responders arrived they found Larry Wayne Grant, 73, dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that Grant was driving his F-150 eastbound on Holcomb Ave. and a Chevy Impala was traveling southbound on 2nd Avenue. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

A 34-year-old Des Moines resident was driving the Impala and was not injured during the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.