INDIANOLA, IOWA — The Indianola Police Department is releasing the names of two people found dead this week in an apartment. Authorities were called to 1313 E. Iowa Avenue on Friday to perform a welfare check. Inside the apartment police found the bodies of Sheila Ann Kelly, 59, and Jack Gordon Heiss, Jr., 56. Kelly was killed Heiss, who then took his own life.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction