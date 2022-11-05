MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department has released the names of the four individuals who passed away in a fiery car crash late Friday night.

Adrian Lara, 13, Isacc Lara, 16, Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, all passed away at the scene of the crash. A candlelight vigil will be held for the crash victims and their families tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Henry’s Church in Marshalltown.

Chief of Police Michael Tupper said “our hearts go out to the Lara and Lopez families. This is a tragedy for our entire community. We know the community will stand strong in support of everyone affected. That is the Marshalltown way. Please pray for comfort and peace for all involved.”

Adrian, Isacc, Linette, and Yanitza were students in the Marshalltown Community School District. The district released this statement following the news of their passing.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of four Marshalltown CSD students in a vehicular accident on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4. The students lost include three Marshalltown High School students and one Miller Middle School student – siblings Adrian (age 13) and Isacc Lara (age 16), as well as siblings, Linette (age 15) and Yanitza Lopez (age 17). Our thoughts and prayers go out to the students’ families, friends, and our entire school community. Mental health professionals will be available to students, families, and staff members from 1-3 p.m. tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 6, at both the Marshalltown High School Library and the Miller Middle School Library. Additional counseling support services will be available throughout the week at each school as deemed necessary. Please feel free to contact Director of Special Services Matt Cretsinger for more specific information on available support services: mcretsinger@marshalltown.k12.ia.us 641-754-1000 Ex. 7257 There will be a prayer service at St. Henry’s Church, 211 W Olive St., at 6:30 p.m. this evening. We ask everyone in the Marshalltown School Community to keep these students’ families in your thoughts, prayers and to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Marshalltown Community School District

At around 11:12 p.m. officers responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of South 6th Street. When first responders arrived they found a vehicle that had collided with a utility pole and was on fire.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact police at (641)754-5725. Tips can also be submitted anonymously with the Marshall County Crime Stoppers at (641)753-1234.