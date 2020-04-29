Victims Identified in Fatal Crash Involving Teen Driver, Six Children

Dallas County, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is releasing the names of the seven people involved in a fatal single vehicle accident near Jamaica on Tuesday.

According to a crash report, 16-year-old Micheal Crane was northbound on Beaumont Place when she lost control of the Toyota Sienna minivan she was driving. Crane swerved from one shoulder to the next before hitting a driveway and crashing into a field.

Crane had six children, none older than 11 in the car with her.

Five-year-old Claire Brown and eight-year-old Lindsay Brown were killed in the crash.

Four-year-old Eli Brown, 11-year-old Katelyn Brown, 11-year-old Randy Seratt and five-year-old Carter West were all injured along with Crane. The crash report says they all suffered serious injuries. Updated conditions have not been released.