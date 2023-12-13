OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa officials have released the names of the two people who died in a weekend house fire.

The fire broke out at a home in the 200 block of West Woodland Avenue on Saturday. According to the Ottumwa Courier 31-year-old Hen Mae and three-year-old Htoo Kabaw died in the fire. Two others were able to get out of the home safely.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of the family.

Funeral services for the youngest victim, Htoo Kbaw, are scheduled for Saturday at the Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa.