Victim of Deadly Fort Dodge Apartment Fire Identified

FORT DODGE, Iowa – The name of a woman who died in an apartment fire in Fort Dodge Sunday has been released by officials.

Fire Chief Steve Hergenreter tells WHO 13 that the victim was 67-year-old Jeanne Miller.

Fort Dodge Fire Rescue was called to 629 Central Avenue just after 2:00 p.m. Sunday after a resident in another apartment in the building called 911 after smelling smoke and observed the smoke coming from Miller’s apartment.

While searching the smoke-filled apartment, firefighters discovered Miller unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries received in the fire.

An autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

Officials say the smoke alarm in Miller’s apartment was activated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.