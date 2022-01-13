Victim of deadly Des Moines hit and run identified, driver still being sought

William “Cody” Kline, victim of deadly hit and run in Des Moines on January 12, 2022. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines man who was killed in a hit and run incident early Wednesday morning.

William “Cody” Kline, 32, has been identified as the victim in the incident. It happened in the 700 block of E. MLK Jr. Parkway around 2:40 a.m. Police were called to the location on a report of a man who had been struck by a vehicle.

Kline was transported to a Des Moines hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, the vehicle involved in the incident, a yellow 2004 Chevy Cavalier, has been located.

No arrests have been made in the case and police are asking for anyone who has information about the driver to contact them at 515-323-8370 or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.