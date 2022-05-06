DES MOINES, Iowa – Officials have released the name of a woman who died in a house fire on Des Moines’ east side on Wednesday.

Sixty-nine-year-old Susan Sprouse was found in the burning home in the 800 block of Knob Hill Road early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews attempted life-saving efforts but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Des Moines Fire Department and the Des Moines Police Department say a preliminary examination of the evidence leads them to believe the fire was an accident. The investigation is continuing.