DES MOINES, Iowa — The victim who was critically injured in a shooting on Sunday morning has passed away from his injuries.

At around 7:35 a.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a shooting in the 6300 block of Urbandale Avenue. When first responders arrived to the scene they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Des Moines Fire Department medics transferred the victim to a nearby hospital, but he has since passed away from his injuries. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Des Moines Police said the suspected shooter has been identified and detained. This is the city’s 9th homicide of 2023.