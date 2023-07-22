CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — Law enforcement has released the identity of the victim who was hit and killed by a car on US 30 on Monday.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Monday law enforcement responded to a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a car near at the intersection of US 30 and Franklin Avenue. When first responders arrived on scene they discovered Brett Moravek, 38, seriously injured. Moravek was transported to a hospital via air ambulance, but he later passed away from his injuries.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on US 30 when Moravek crossed the highway for an unknown reason.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, the state patrol said.