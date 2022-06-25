YARMOUTH, Iowa — The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim in the grain silo collapse that happened Tuesday morning.

Rickey Ryan Kammerer, 30, of Winfield, Iowa was found by search and rescue personnel amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo. Kammerer had passed away before the rescue crews recovered his body.

The Yarmouth Fire Department responded to the Agri-Way Grain Elevators at 8:08 a.m. for a grail silo that had collapsed. Two employees were in the area at the time of the collapse and one was unable to be located. The fire department immediately began rescue operations when they arrived on scene.