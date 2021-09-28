Victim identified in fatal Monday evening crash on Des Moines’ east side

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of the teenager killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday evening. 19-year-old Christopher Paul Griffiths was killed in the four-car crash. It happened around 5:30 pm Monday in the intersection of E. 14th Street and Thompson Avenue.

A 20-year-old woman was also injured in the crash. She remains hospitalized and her name isn’t being released.

Police have not said how the crash happened. They do say that excessive speed and reckless driving both played a role in the crash.