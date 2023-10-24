DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department is releasing the name of a man killed in a fiery crash on the east side of the city last week. Jayvreon Montae Quinn, 20, was killed when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a car head-on on Hubbell Avenue on Friday, police say.

Quinn was driving southbound on Hubbell Avenue near E. 42nd when his Nissan Maxima crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a oncoming Acura RSX, according to witnesses. Those same witnesses say Quinn was speeding and driving erratically just before the crash. The driver of the Acura was also injured.

Quinn was ejected from his car during the crash. His death was the 12th traffic-related fatality in Des Moines in 2023.