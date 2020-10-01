Vice President Pence Speaking at Faith Event in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Des Moines Thursday afternoon.

He was invited to speak at a special event called the “Faith in Leadership.” It’s meant to show guests how people of faith can have an impact in leading others and the nation.

The event is hosted by conservative Christian organization, The Family Leader, and begins at 3:00 p.m. at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center.

