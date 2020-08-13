Vice President Pence Promises Federal Relief from Derecho Storm in Iowa Visit

Des Moines, Iowa — Vice President Mike Pence says that the Trump administration “will bring Iowa all the way back” from the derecho storm during a visit to the state on Thursday.

Pence was in Iowa to announce the launch of the “Farmers and Ranchers for Trump” campaign. But his visit was preceded by Monday’s devastating storm that struck Iowa’s agricultural industries hard.

Pence opened his remarks at the Elwell Family Food Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds with a promise to help the state rebuild. Pence said before coming on stage he heard firsthand from Iowa families about the damage.

“I just met with families who have literally seen virtually their entire crop wiped out,” Pence said. He then told the crowd he “promised” that Iowa will be made whole from the storm.

The Vice President moved on to prepared remarks, giving endorsements to state Republicans. He called Senator Joni Ernst a “national treasure” and urged the crowd of supporters to re-elect her. He also offered an early endorsement of Governor Reynolds, who won’t be on a re-election ballot until 2022. Pence mentioned Republican congressional candidates David Young and Marianette Miller-Meeks as well.

Vice President Pence then moved into a re-election pitch for himself and President Donald Trump this November. Pence shared a list of policy victories that the President has achieved including the USMCA deal, year-round E-15 sales and a repeal of WOTUS regulations.

Along the way the Vice President offered attacks on Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, failing to pronounce the California Senator’s name correctly once. Pence said that Biden and Harris would raise taxes, defund the police and “lead America on a path to socialism and decline.”

At the same time, Pence says the American economy is on a comeback path despite unemployment levels not seen since the Great Depression. Pence focused on the positives of the current economic situation. He pointed to nine million jobs added in recent months. Pence admitted that those nine million are part of an over 22-million jobs lost at the height of the pandemic, leaving a 13-million job deficit since March.

The Vice President also warned the crowd of ranchers and farmers that Kamala Harris would endanger portion sizes on American dinner plates. Pence pointed to Harris’ past campaign statements about educating Americans about the environmental impact of food production and called for dietary guidelines to include smaller meat portions.

“I’ve got some red meat for you,” Pence said, “We’re not going to let Joe Biden and Kamala Harris cut America’s meat.”

The Vice President was scheduled to conclude his trip to with another event in Urbandale that was closed to the press. The Vice President last visited Iowa in June, holding a “Great American Comeback” event in Forest City.