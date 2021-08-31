Veterans Administration offers outreach and help with benefits at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair marks a day each year of the Fair to honor veterans. But it is also a day for the Veterans Administration to make veterans aware of ways they could help.

“Every year on the first Monday of the Fair on Veterans Day Veterans Day at affair we always have a tent here,” said Timothy Shaw Hippen, who oversees volunteer programs at the Des Moines. “VA Representatives here with us we have Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs, we have suicide prevention we have caregivers, the Vet Center, and Home Health is here.”

The group sets up a tent on the Grand Concourse, where veterans can just walk up, and ask questions.

“This is a great big conglomeration of all veterans coming together and thank everybody for their service,” said Hippen. “Please come and see us if you need veteran health care you, or you need veteran benefits.”

The VA operates Community Based Outpatient Clinics around Iowa, including Mason City, Fort Dodge, Carroll, Marshalltown, and Knoxville.

“Iowa City has the VA over there and they’ve got Waterloo and Cedar Rapids, and the Quad Cities,” said Hippen. “Omaha takes care of the bottom corner of our state and Sioux Falls take care of the upper corner of the counties of the state so everybody and Iowa taken care of by the VA by somebody.”