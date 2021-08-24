Veteran does 50 push-ups in 50 days at 50 state capitols

DES MOINES, Iowa — Darren Hafford, a Marine, and Army National Guard veteran was completing a fifty-state tour of State Capitols. At each stop, Hafford was doing 50 pushups and recording a video to post to his web and social media.

Hafford’s effort Fifty State Capitols in Fifty Days is to raise awareness and funding to combat a rising number of veterans who commit suicide.

“On average 22 veterans a day were committing suicide,” said Hafford, while sharing the story of a veteran he had worked with, then that veteran later took his own life. “I just want to raise awareness of funding for veterans suicide, letting Veterans know there’s a lot of help out there for them and hopefully we can reach them.”

Hafford planned the trip over 23,000 miles, with over 13,000 miles of that driving his truck.

“The driving is definitely the most difficult part,” said Hafford. He’s also spent some nights sleeping in his truck between Capitol stops.

While doing the pushups Darren is often joined by friends, and he records every session to post online.

“So take care of yourself and those around you have a great rest of your day and I’ll see you tomorrow in Lincoln, Nebraska, all right take care folks,” said Hafford on a recent video taping in Des Moines.