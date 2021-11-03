Service of WWI soldiers won’t be forgotten on Veterans Day in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa –This year the public is invited out to honor those who served in World War I at a special ceremony at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.

“Members of the Military Order of Foreign Wars and the War of 1812 Iowa Society Color Guard invite the public to attend a Veterans Day ceremony at 11:00 AM on November 11, 2021 at the WWI section near the entrance to Glendale Cemetery,” said Mike Rowley, of the military Order of Foreign Wars.

Each year on Veterans Day November 11th, they honor those who served in a different era.

“This year is the hundredth anniversary of the tomb of the unknown soldier,” said Rowley. “We try to ensure that no soldier service is ever unknown, we will read the names of all the veterans buried there as well as any names that the public brings along and would like us to read.”

The headstones in the World War I section have been cleaned to look brighter white now.

“The first veteran buried here, was Tracy Carter he was a gentleman of African American descent he was born in Texas and lived in Oklahoma,” said Rowley. “He chose Iowa as his home and in 1926 he died at a young age of 32, here in Des Moines and he left a young wife and daughter.”

A sign by the WWI grave section says “World War Veterans.” At the time the section was created there was no World War II, so the name WWI was not used until later.

“Know that on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month, Veteran’s Day here in Des Moines, the public is welcome to attend bring, and the names of veterans you like us to remember and will add their names to list as well,” said Rowley.

The event will be at 11:00 a.m. Nov. 11th at Glendale Cemetery, 4909 University Ave. in Des Moines.