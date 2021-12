DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. -- Kentucky residents hit hard by a tornado two weeks ago received a "dumpster-size hug" of support from Iowans. Dream Team Disaster Relief formed after the Marshalltown tornado in 2018 to help get the city back on its feet. The team jumped into action again when Nebraska was hit hard by floods, and now their call to action has them in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

Organizers like Jake Rowley with Dream Team Disaster Relief say the pictures of the tornado damage are nothing compared to witnessing the aftermath first hand. "We are really seeing just about everything is unsalvageable. You can see up here. That is where Stacey’s house is now and it was right here before," said Rowley.