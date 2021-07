DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Police Department is searching for a driver who damaged city property after crashing in the Highland Park neighborhood last Friday.

Last Friday, surveillance video from a nearby business captured the moment a Chevy Malibu heading northbound on 6th Avenue swerved into the southbound lane and onto a sidewalk. The video showed the vehicle hitting two light poles and a steel sign. One light pole fell and damaged a storefront’s window, according to a witness.