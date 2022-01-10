Salute to Veterans: Steve Williams

Steve Williams of Johnston served in the U.S. Army for 20 years from 1986-2006. He was 28 years old when he joined the Army. He had many duty stations over the years including California, Louisiana and South Carolina. He also served in Germany and South Korea. Williams spent the last several years of his career at Fort Drum, New York as a part of the 10th Mountain Division and as a light wheel vehicle mechanic.

Over the years, he was deployed to Iraq twice: once during Desert Storm and again in 2004-2005 during the Iraq War. After retiring from the Army, he worked at Wells Fargo in West Des Moines for 12 years before retiring in 2020.