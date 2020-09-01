Salute to Veterans: Sean Taylor

WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Major Sean Taylor of Ames.

Taylor served in both the Iowa National Guard and Army Reserves and most recently was deployed to Iraq in 2015.

Even while serving his country, Taylor has worked to serve his fellow veterans. Since 2014, he has organized the DMACC In My Boots 5K. Registration fees from this year’s event will go to the group Backpacks for Life, an organization that helps homeless veterans. The 5K is being held virtually all this month.

To find out more information about the event, visit its Facebook here.