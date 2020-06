Iowa — WHO-13 is proud to salute military veteran Roy Klobnak of Winterset. Roy served in the US Navy from 1966-1971 during the Vietnam War. While under fire in Vietnam, a steam water main on his ship exploded and Roy suffered extensive burn injuries. Roy had to suffer through the pain for two days as the battle raged to get medical treatment.

Following his service Roy worked as a parole officer for the State of Iowa, retiring after 40 years.