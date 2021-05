DES MOINES, IOWA -- On Friday afternoon, the City of Des Moines will officially become home to one of the nation's premiere skateparks. Two weeks from now an Olympic qualifying event will be held there.

It's a momentous day that WHO 13'S Dan Winters put into perspective: "Ten years ago if you would have said Des Moines was going to be the place where the biggest skate park was - people would've looked at you like you had two-heads." But the Lauridsen Skatepark along the banks of the Des Moines River is now a reality.